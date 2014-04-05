Calendar » A Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concert

April 5, 2014 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm

On Saturday, April 5, 2014, the SB Music Club will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful music. A valued cultural resource in the community since 1969, these concerts feature outstanding performances by instrumental and vocal soloists and chamber music ensembles, and are free to the public.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. This concert features music for voice and piano from exceptionally diverse cultures, as well as beautiful music for string quartet from the romantic period.

The PROGRAM on Saturday, April 5th, 2014:

SCHUMANN: Three Romances, Op. 94

Jose-Franch-Ballester, clarinet

Christopher Davis, piano

BEETHOVEN: Sonata No. 3 in A major, Op. 69

Larissa Fedoryka, cello

Leslie Cain, Piano

BRAHMS: Sonata in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2

Per Elmfors, clarinet

Betty Oberacker, piano