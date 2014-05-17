Calendar » A Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concert

May 17, 2014 from 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

This concert features three major keyboard compositions from the greatest master of the Baroque Period, Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750), performed by pianist Betty Oberacker.

The concert opens with the ebullient English Suite No. 3 in G minor, BWV 808. The work comprises six movements, each representing a distinctively different Baroque dance character: the Prelude is a jovial, sparkling introduction to the Suite; the Allemande, a dance of the aristocracy, conveys the requisite elegance and stylized formality; the Courante, a dance of the peasant classes, is delightfully "rough" and swaggering; the poignant Sarabande, a slow and flowing dance, introduces startling contrast, delving deeply into the most intimate sadness; the Gavottes I and II brighten the mood with a teasing lightheartedness; and the boldness of the Gigue serves as a fitting and brilliant finale.

Second on the program is the popular Italian Concerto, BWV 971, or Concerto in the Italian Style, as it was originally titled. In this fascinating work Bach assigns the keyboard the task of both orchestra and concerto soloist; but despite the challenges this presents, he consistently manifests the musical character of the concerto, by turns imbuing its three contrasting movements with lusty vitality, tender lyricism, and vibrant textural interplay.

The program closes with one of the grandest compositions Bach ever composed: the spectacular Organ Toccata in C major, BWV 564 - here transcribed by Ferruccio Busoni (1866-1924), the great Italian pianist who was renowned for his adaptations of many of Bach's works. This is music of great dignity and splendor as well as compositional brilliance, and Busoni's transcription displays both intriguing pianistic challenges as well as musical virtuosity, appropriately honoring Bach's astonishing creativity.