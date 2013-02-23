A Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concert
This program features the talented duo of flutist Andrea and pianist Neil Di Maggio performing variations on "The Last Rose of Summer," Op. 105 by Danish composer Friedrich Kuhlau; Sonata (1968)by the Russian composer Otar Taktakishvili. Pianist Pascal Solomon plays a masterpiece of the romantic era: Robert Schumann's Kreisleriana, Op. 16, 8 movements recalling the impulsive and dreamy mood changes of Florestan and Eusebius, the two imaginary characters of Schumann's own inner vision
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbmusic
- Starts: February 23, 2013 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm
- Price: FREE Admission
- Location: Faulkner Gallery Central Library 40 E. Anapamu St Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.sbmusicclub.org