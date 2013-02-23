Calendar » A Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concert

February 23, 2013 from 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

This program features the talented duo of flutist Andrea and pianist Neil Di Maggio performing variations on "The Last Rose of Summer," Op. 105 by Danish composer Friedrich Kuhlau; Sonata (1968)by the Russian composer Otar Taktakishvili. Pianist Pascal Solomon plays a masterpiece of the romantic era: Robert Schumann's Kreisleriana, Op. 16, 8 movements recalling the impulsive and dreamy mood changes of Florestan and Eusebius, the two imaginary characters of Schumann's own inner vision