A Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concert

February 23, 2013 from 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

This program features the talented duo of flutist Andrea and pianist Neil Di Maggio performing variations on "The Last Rose of Summer," Op. 105 by Danish composer Friedrich Kuhlau; Sonata (1968)by the Russian composer Otar Taktakishvili. Pianist Pascal Solomon plays a masterpiece of the romantic era: Robert Schumann's Kreisleriana, Op. 16, 8 movements recalling the impulsive and dreamy mood changes of Florestan and Eusebius, the two imaginary characters of Schumann's own inner vision

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbmusic
  • Starts: February 23, 2013 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm
  • Price: FREE Admission
  • Location: Faulkner Gallery Central Library 40 E. Anapamu St Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.sbmusicclub.org
 
 
 