A Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concert

March 9, 2013 from 3:00 pm - 4-4:30 pm

VOCAL FEST! An especially beautiful concert featuring tenor Gabriel Silva performing French arias; Bass Baritone Emil Cristescu performing some beautiful Russian and Italian arias; and Baritone Andre Shillo will conclude the concert with three dramatic and stunningly powerful operatic arias from Carmen and other operas. Pianist Betty Oberacker will accompany all of the singers. This is a concert not to be missed.