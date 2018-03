Calendar » A Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concert

April 6, 2013 from 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Oboist Red Rust and pianist Viva Knight play de Breville's Sonatine and Adriessen's Ballade; Neil diMaggio, pianist plays Beethoven's Sonata in E-flat major; and flutist Adrian Spence and Christopher, pianist perform Martinu's Sonata.