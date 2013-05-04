Calendar » A Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concert

May 4, 2013 from 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Music from both the Classical Period and the Contemporary, from the musical titan Ludwig van Beethoven and from two highly inventive American composers. The ever-popular "Spring" Sonata in F major, Op. 24, by Ludwig van Beethoven will open the program, interpreted by violinist Nicole McKenzie and pianist Betty Oberacker. Next,a treasured classic sonata with its soaring lyricism and sparkling freshness, is one of the most endearing examples of Beethoven's compositional virtuosity.