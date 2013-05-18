Calendar » A Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concert

May 18, 2013 from 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Mary Jo Hartle, flutist, Adelle Rodkey, oboist, and Per Elmfors, clarinetist, will perform the Trio in G major by the French composer Marcel Gennaro. Composed in 1921, this spirited four-movement work displays fascinating and challenging interplay. An important work by Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata No. 2 in D major, Op. 94, interpreted by violinist Steven Chang and pianist Betty Oberacker.