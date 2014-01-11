Calendar » A Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concert

January 11, 2014 from 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

On SATURDAY, JANUARY 11 at 3 p.m. the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful music. This concert features music for solo piano, flute and piano, and tenor and piano, as well as for the unusual combination of bassoon and cello.

The program opens with Albert Franz Doppler's Duettino sur des motifs américains (Little Duet on American Themes), performed by flutists Eliana and Elizabeth van Renterghem and pianist Neil Di Maggio. Doppler's music contains aspects of Hungarian and Russian music, and the Duettino cleverly features a set of fantasy-variations on Hail Columbia, Boatman Dance, The Star Spangled Banner, and Yankee Doodle.

Next, bassoonist Paul Mori and cellist Kathryn Mendenhall will present the charming and sprightly Sonata in B-flat major, K. 292, of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Composed in 1775, the work is dedicated to Baron Thaddäus von Dürnitz, a nobleman and amateur bassoonist who had also commissioned Mozart's D Major Piano Sonata, K. 284.

A picturesque set of piano pieces follows: the Cuatro piezas para piano of the Spanish composer and virtuoso pianist Joaquín Rodrigo, interpreted by Neil Di Maggio. The four movements, ranging from the charming to the flamboyant, are Caleseras (Andalusian Songs), Fandango del ventorrillo (Dance of the Little Tavern), Plegaria de la Infanta de Castilla (Prayer of the Princess of Castile), and Danza Valenciana (Dance of Valencia), perfectly capture the invigorating atmosphere of Spanish musical traditions.

The program concludes with pianist Robert Else performing one of the most attractive works in all of French Impressionistic piano writing: the evocative Estampes (Prints), of Claude Debussy. Comprised of three movements, Pagodes (Pagodas), La soirée dans Grenade (Evening in Granada), and Jardins sous la pluie (Gardens in the Rain), each sketch imaginatively yet concisely depicts a definitive scene of shimmering intensity and sure effect.