Calendar » A Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concert

February 8, 2014 from 3:pm - 4:30 pm

The concert opens with flutist Mary Jo Hartle and pianist Allen Bishop performing the Suite Modale of Ernest Bloch. A work of pristine clarity and transparency, its soothing atmosphere and modal harmonic structure harken back to the simplicity of earlier times. With its contrapuntal textures the work pays homage to the Baroque era, yet it is replete with intriguing dance-like rhythms as well.

A special event follows: the presentation of three songs by Santa Barbara composer William Ramsay: Hope, Magic Work, and Soliloquy. Ramsay's musical compositions include works for orchestra, piano, voice, strings, and woodwind ensemble, and are characterized by harmonic boldness and fluent attention to detail. The performers will be Gabriel Silva, tenor, Andre Shillo, baritone, and Christopher Davis, piano.



Next will be two important piano works by exceptionally contrasting composers: Ludwig van Beethoven and Alexander Scriabin. Marian Drandell Gilbert will first interpret Beethoven's Sonata in E major, Op. 14, No. 1. An early work, highly classical in format and resolve, its three movements exemplify the composer's strong command of both formal compositional structure and stunning pianistic technical display. The brilliant Etude Op. 8, No. 12 of Alexander Scriabin provides a thrillingly bombastic conclusion to the program.