Calendar » A SBHS Jazz Bands Concert !

April 13, 2012 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Don’t miss the talented young musicians! All ages welcome! All proceeds benefiting the SBHS Music Program. Trinity Episcopal Parrish Hall at 1500 State Street, Santa Barbara. (at Micheltorena) We have many award winning musicians this year. So come out and enjoy the show! We will also have some delicious baked goods available. Thank you!