A Sea Otter Tale: Southern California's sea otters, their turbulent past and brighter future.

September 18, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Greg Sanders, Marine Biologist with the U.S. Department of the Interior, will share a tale with a history much longer than the tail found on the back end of a sea otter. He will share his experiences tracking and capturing sea otters and provide interesting facts. There is more to the sea otter than cute, cuddly faces.