A Sea Otter Tale: Southern California’s sea otters, their turbulent past and brighter future.

September 18, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Greg Sanders, Marine Biologist with the U.S. Department of the Interior, will share a tale with a history much longer than the tail found on the back end of a sea otter.  He will share his experiences tracking and capturing sea otters and provide interesting facts. There is more to the sea otter than cute, cuddly faces.   

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: September 18, 2014 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center 211 Stearns Wharf, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://www.sbnature.org/about/385.html
 
 
 