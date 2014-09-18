A Sea Otter Tale: Southern California’s sea otters, their turbulent past and brighter future.
September 18, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Greg Sanders, Marine Biologist with the U.S. Department of the Interior, will share a tale with a history much longer than the tail found on the back end of a sea otter. He will share his experiences tracking and capturing sea otters and provide interesting facts. There is more to the sea otter than cute, cuddly faces.
- Starts: September 18, 2014 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center 211 Stearns Wharf, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.sbnature.org/about/385.html