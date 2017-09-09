Calendar » “A Seat at the Table: Politics 101”

September 9, 2017 from 08:30 am - 11:30 am

This event will feature engaging and hands-on interactive presentations by local office-holders including Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Hartmann, Santa Barbara Councilmember Cathy Murillo, Goleta School Board Members Luz Reyes-Martin and Sholeh Jahangir, Goleta Water District Trustee Lauren Hanson, Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Commissioner Andria Martinez-Cohen, and Santa Barbara County Commission for Women Chair Anna Everett.

When: Saturday, September 9, 2017; 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library, Downtown Branch

The fee for the event is $10 (fee covers coffee and pastries). Register in advance at sbwpc.org/events. For additional information, call: 1-800-977-9348.