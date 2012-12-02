Calendar » A Simple Purification Retreat

December 2, 2012 from 12:00pm - 8:00pm

Before our week-long Vajrasattva purification retreat, because of its popularity, we offering special teachings on the practices of purification from "Meditation and Recitation of Solitary Vajrasattva". The retreat is guided, with 4 sessions/day, and is suitable for everyone--no experience is needed. You do not need to attend every session. Of course, we can have deeper meditation experiences by engaging in more sessions. Session Times: 12-1pm, 2-3pm, 4-5pm, and 7-8pm.