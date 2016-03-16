Calendar » A Simple Truth About Colon Cancer

Join us, Wednesday, March 16 for an informational evening about preventing colon cancer: Demystifying the Screening Colonoscopy. The event is open to the public and free of charge. Learn about demystifying the colon cancer screening process with local gastroenterologist Dr. James Egan. There will also be informative presentations on nutrition and exercise with Sarah Washburn, MS, RDN, CSO and genetics and heredity with Hannah Andrews, MS, Genetic Counselor of the Cancer Center.



Tours of the Sansum Clinic Endoscopy department will be available to all who attend the event.



Staff will be on hand to schedule colonoscopies and discuss resources, including other colon cancer screening options like the Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT), which will be available free of charge. Limited no-cost colonoscopies are available to those who quality.



Demystifying the Screening Colonoscopy takes place, Wednesday March 16, 6:00 pm at Sansum Clinic, 317 W. Pueblo Street in the Julie & Jack Nadel Lobby.

Space is limited. Please call to confirm a seat: 1-855-CHS-WELL (1-855-247-9355).

