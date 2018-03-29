Calendar » A Sneak Preview and Fundraiser:

March 29, 2018 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm



You will get a sneak preview of the work in progress (the premiere of the concept trailer) for the film "Just the Beginning: A Century of Women's Political Power" (working title), which former LWVSB Co-President Beth Pitton- August is producing to celebrate the League of Women Voters' 100th birthday and the ratification of the 19th amendment in 2020.

Guests will enjoy a variety of wines by the glass in the historic barrel room, as well as non-alcoholic beverages and delicious appetizers. There will also be a chance to become a producer of the film, including an auction to raise funds to help complete the documentary.

$20 in advance or at the door (includes drink ticket)

$250 Producer (includes drink ticket plus be recognized at the event, in promotional material, and the film credits)

drink ticket plus be recognized at the event, in promotional material, and the film credits)