A Solo Acoustic Evening with Rodriguez

May 20, 2017 from 8:00 pm

From the United States to Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and back again, the legendary singer-songwriter, Rodriguez, takes the stage at the Granada Theatre for A Solo Acoustic Evening loaded with cultural and historical recollections.

Rodriguez, better known as “Sugar Man,” has been inspiring and encouraging political change through his music for over fifty years. This Mexican-American folk musician and Detroit native chose to use his guitar as the only weapon against cruelties facing the inner city poor. After releasing two albums with Sussex Records, Cold Fact in 1970 and Coming From Reality in 1971, Rodriguez’s little political impact in North America caused him to abandon his career; however, his career was not ready to abandon him.

Rodriguez’s albums had a domino effect in South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia where he achieved cult status. After his tour around Australia in 1979 and 1981, a rumor of Rodriguez’s death spread throughout South Africa which inspired two South African fans to embark on a quest to find Rodriquez. Detailed in an award-winning Swedish-British documentary film, Searching for Sugar Man, this documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2012 and won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature a year later.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness Rodriguez’s world-wide inspiration at The Granada! Tickets are $34- 77; prices include a $4.00 per ticket Faculty Fee.