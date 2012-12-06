Friday, June 8 , 2018, 5:21 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

A Special Concert with Gu-Zheng Artist Weishan Liu

December 6, 2012 from 7:30pm

The Museum offers a special evening of Chinese music inspired by the exhibition The Artful Recluse and featuring Weishan Liu?one of the world’s leading gu-zheng virtuosos. Mary Craig Auditorium Tickets may be purchased at the Museum Visitor Services desks, by calling 884.6423, or online at .

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
  • Starts: December 6, 2012 7:30pm
  • Price: $5 SBMA Members/$7 Non-Members
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
  • Website: http://tickets.sbma.net
 
 
 