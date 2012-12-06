A Special Concert with Gu-Zheng Artist Weishan Liu
December 6, 2012 from 7:30pm
The Museum offers a special evening of Chinese music inspired by the exhibition The Artful Recluse and featuring Weishan Liu?one of the world’s leading gu-zheng virtuosos. Mary Craig Auditorium Tickets may be purchased at the Museum Visitor Services desks, by calling 884.6423, or online at .
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: December 6, 2012 7:30pm
- Price: $5 SBMA Members/$7 Non-Members
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: http://tickets.sbma.net