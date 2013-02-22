Calendar » A Special Event with Rick Steves

February 22, 2013 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Rick Steves is on a mission to make European travel accessible and meaningful for Americans. Since 1973, he has spent four months every year exploring Europe. The author of more than 50 travel guidebooks, he writes and hosts the public television series Rick Steves’ Europe, and produces and hosts the weekly public radio show Travel with Rick Steves airing on KCLU Saturdays from 12 to 1 p.m.