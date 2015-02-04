Calendar » A Special Invitation for Landlords in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties

February 4, 2015 from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

The Supportive Services for Veteran Families programs at New Beginnings Counseling Center and the Salvation Army are hosting a complimentary luncheon for landlords within Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. This is an event geared towards informing landlords in the area about how both programs are able to provide temporary financial assistance in the form of security deposit and rent payments that are made directly to landlords in order to secure housing for veterans.

This exciting event is taking place February 4th, 2015 from 11:30 until 1pm in downtown Santa Barbara. To RSVP and receive the location of the event please call 805-963-7777 ext. 176 no later than 1/30/2015.