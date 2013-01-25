Calendar » A Story of Faith and Forgiveness

January 25, 2013 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

A survivor of a historic mass killing, Rwanda born Immaculée Ilibagiza shares messages of faith and forgiveness. Her life changed in 1994 when the death of Rwanda's president sparked a slaughter of Tutsis by Hutu militia. Ilibagiza and seven Tutsi women hid for 91 days while close to a million were killed. She soon moved to the United States and began working for the United Nations, establishing the Left to Tell Charitable Fund. Ilibagiza has been featured by outlets like CNN and 60 Minutes.