Calendar » A T. rex Named SUE

May 28, 2016 from 10:00am - 5:00pm daily

No dinosaur in the world compares to SUE–the largest, most complete, and best-preserved Tyrannosaurus rex ever discovered. At a heart stopping 42 feet (12.8 m) long and 12 feet (3.66 m) high at the hip, a spectacular full-sized skeleton cast of SUE is the centerpiece of this exciting exhibition.