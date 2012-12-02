Calendar » A Taste for Business and the Business of Taste

December 2, 2012 from 2:30pm - 3:30pm

A Taste for Business and the Business of Taste: A Collector and his Dealer in Late-Ming China Professor Timothy Brook of the University of British Columbia, recollects the diary of painter-calligrapher Li Rihua from the 1610s, giving us insight on how the art market worked and how Li tried to make it work for him. His greatest concern was to collect art that was authentic—perhaps the last thing that an art market is willing to supply. Mary Craig Auditorium