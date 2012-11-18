Calendar » A Taste for Carpinteria Chili Challenge

November 18, 2012 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Put your cowboy boots on and get your taste buds ready . A Taste for Carpinteria will bring the community together for a boot-stomping benefit to support Girls Inc. Chili Cook-off contestants will go head to head to create the “tastiest” chili as decided by judges and the crowd. Attendees will kick up their heels to the tunes of The Dusty Jugz band, and learn line dancing. Silent and live auctions will feature spectacular items to please every cowboy or cowgirl.