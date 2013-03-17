Calendar » “A Taste of Bioneers” Film Showcase

March 17, 2013 from 6:30pm

The Santa Barbara City College Center for Sustainability, in conjunction with Central Coast Bioneers, will give Santa Barbara a sample of the Bioneers experience at the “Taste of Bioneers” Film Showcase , Shared will be Bill McKibben and Sandra Steingraber’s plenary addresses from the 2012 National Bioneers Conference on climate change and fracking, respectively, and Bioneers co-founder Kenny Ausubel’s 2012 opening remarks will also be shown.