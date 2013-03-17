“A Taste of Bioneers” Film Showcase
March 17, 2013 from 6:30pm
The Santa Barbara City College Center for Sustainability, in conjunction with Central Coast Bioneers, will give Santa Barbara a sample of the Bioneers experience at the “Taste of Bioneers” Film Showcase , Shared will be Bill McKibben and Sandra Steingraber’s plenary addresses from the 2012 National Bioneers Conference on climate change and fracking, respectively, and Bioneers co-founder Kenny Ausubel’s 2012 opening remarks will also be shown.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Santa Barbara City College Center for Sustainability ,Central Coast Bioneers,
- Starts: March 17, 2013 6:30pm
- Price: $5
- Location: Santa Barbara City College West Campus, 800 Block of Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA, 93109.
- Website: http://sustainability.sbcc.edu/
- Sponsors: The Santa Barbara City College Center for Sustainability ,Central Coast Bioneers,