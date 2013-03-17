Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 6:11 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

“A Taste of Bioneers” Film Showcase

March 17, 2013 from 6:30pm
The Santa Barbara City College Center for Sustainability, in conjunction with Central Coast Bioneers, will give Santa Barbara a sample of the Bioneers experience at the “Taste of Bioneers” Film Showcase , Shared will be Bill McKibben and Sandra Steingraber’s plenary addresses from the 2012 National Bioneers Conference on climate change and fracking, respectively, and Bioneers co-founder Kenny Ausubel’s 2012 opening remarks will also be shown.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Santa Barbara City College Center for Sustainability ,Central Coast Bioneers,
  • Starts: March 17, 2013 6:30pm
  • Price: $5
  • Location: Santa Barbara City College West Campus, 800 Block of Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA, 93109.
  • Website: http://sustainability.sbcc.edu/
  • Sponsors: The Santa Barbara City College Center for Sustainability ,Central Coast Bioneers,
 
 
 