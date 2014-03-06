Calendar » A Thousand Cranes Play - A True Story

March 6, 2014 from 3:30 pm

Presented by PCPA Outreach

A Thousand Cranes is based on the true story by Katherine Schultz Miller of 12 year-old Sadako Saski, an excellent athlete who races daily with her friend Kenji to prepare for an important competition.

However, when Sadako falls ill, it is discovered that she has leukemia – an effect of the atomic bomb used on Hiroshima in the war 10 years before.

While in the hospital, Kenji reminds her of an ancient Japanese story; "If a sick person folds a thousand origami cranes, the gods will grant her wish and make her healthy again." With boundless optimism, she takes on the task of folding hundreds of origami cranes. She does not complete all thousand cranes before she dies but her friends complete them for her.

In 1958 a statue in honor of Sadako was erected in Hiroshima Peace Park. Each year on August 6, the anniversary of the bombing, thousands of people bring paper cranes to adorn the statue. Her wish is engraved on the base of the statue: "This is our cry, this is our prayer, peace in the world."



Light Refreshments and Tour of Kimono Exhibit Follow Play

Tickets – Available on our website, at the Museum, or at the gate

Kids 10 – 17 yrs. $3 Adults $6