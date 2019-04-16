Calendar » ‘A Touch of Love’

April 16, 2019 from 4:00pm - sunset

Santa Barbara musician and songwriter David Segall will lead a group of elementary school students fo he “Touch of Love” community video shoot and beach cleanup is planned for 4 p.m. to sunset April 16 at Hendry’s Beach.

The community is invited to participate in the video shoot called “March for the Ocean,” starring Ocean Guardians from Adams Elementary School.

The video is produced by the Community Environmental Council, the Santa Barbara Channelkeeper Foundation and Segall.

“All are welcome,” Segall said. “Come camera-ready and prepared for some fun.”

For more information, email [email protected]