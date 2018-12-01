Calendar » A Tour of Sacred Sites in India

December 1, 2018 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Saturday, December 1, 2018

3:00 – 5:00 pm

Concord Hall, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

Presenters: Garrett Riegg and Ginny Burns

Amid the transformative resources for modernization – skyscrapers, factories, hundreds of computer labs and thousands of cars and trucks clogging mega cities - two travelers found, explored and photographed several sacred sites in India. For centuries, these sites served as centers for worship, religious instruction, meditation and for social ceremonials marking the obligations of a well-ordered and ethical human life. Their survival reflects the respect and spiritual inspiration that thousands of visitors have experienced when stepping into their sacred orbit. Thus, inner transformation is still encouraged while the material landscape of India changes dramatically. The speakers will share their observations and photographs of the sites they visited and answer questions.

Suggested donation of $2 per person.