September 13, 2013 from 7:00pm

The Santa Barbara Underwater Film Festival

A Benefit for

the Historical Diving Society and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

A Tribute to Ernie Brooks¬

Honoring a Legend of Underwater Photography

VIP Reception: Friday, September 13

Underwater Film Festival: Saturday, September 14

Master of Ceremonies: Leslie Leaney

With Introductions by Wyland, Bret Gilliam, Dan Orr, Douglas Cummings and more Special Guests

VIP Reception

Friday, September 13, 2013 ∙ 7:00 pm

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

UNDERWATER FILM FESTIVAL

Saturday, September 14, 2013 ∙ 7:00 pm

The Arlington Theatre – Santa Barbara, California

VIP Reception and Film Festival ∙ Reserved Seating: $150 (limited)

Film Festival Only, General Admission: $38

Film Festival Only, Students & Children: $25

Order Tickets by Calling the Arlington Ticket Agency: (805) 963-4408

For further information visit www.hds.org

With presentations by his students and friends

◆ Zale Parry & Special Guests: Sea Hunt

◆ Stan Waterman & Rodney Fox: Sharks: Blue Water, White Death

◆ David Doubilet: National Geographic Underwater

◆ Howard & Michele Hall: The World’s Best Diving

◆ Dick Anderson’s Film: Kid Diver

◆ Chuck Davis, Louis Prezelin, Ralph Clevenger, Richard Salas

and Tim Anguelo: The Crew of the Just Love

◆ Ernie Brooks: Silver Seas