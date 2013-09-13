A Tribute to Ernie Brooks
The Santa Barbara Underwater Film Festival
A Benefit for
the Historical Diving Society and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.
A Tribute to Ernie Brooks¬
Honoring a Legend of Underwater Photography
VIP Reception: Friday, September 13
Underwater Film Festival: Saturday, September 14
Master of Ceremonies: Leslie Leaney
With Introductions by Wyland, Bret Gilliam, Dan Orr, Douglas Cummings and more Special Guests
VIP Reception
Friday, September 13, 2013 ∙ 7:00 pm
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum
UNDERWATER FILM FESTIVAL
Saturday, September 14, 2013 ∙ 7:00 pm
The Arlington Theatre – Santa Barbara, California
VIP Reception and Film Festival ∙ Reserved Seating: $150 (limited)
Film Festival Only, General Admission: $38
Film Festival Only, Students & Children: $25
Order Tickets by Calling the Arlington Ticket Agency: (805) 963-4408
For further information visit www.hds.org
With presentations by his students and friends
◆ Zale Parry & Special Guests: Sea Hunt
◆ Stan Waterman & Rodney Fox: Sharks: Blue Water, White Death
◆ David Doubilet: National Geographic Underwater
◆ Howard & Michele Hall: The World’s Best Diving
◆ Dick Anderson’s Film: Kid Diver
◆ Chuck Davis, Louis Prezelin, Ralph Clevenger, Richard Salas
and Tim Anguelo: The Crew of the Just Love
◆ Ernie Brooks: Silver Seas
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBMM
- Starts: September 13, 2013 7:00pm
- Location: SBMM & Arlington Theatre