Calendar » A Unique Clinical Approach to Addiction

November 2, 2013 from 9:30am - 12:30pm

The Power of Compassionate Self-Inquiry: A Unique Clinical Approach to Addiction

AUSB-NASW Saturday Seminar Series

3 CEUs

Presented by Stuart S. Light, MA, MEd, LMFT

Saturday | November 2, 2013 | 9:30am – 12:30pm

Antioch University – Santa Barbara

602 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

This seminar will help therapists understand the profound value and power of helping those with addictions begin a process of self-inquiry that draws on curiosity and self-love rather than condemnation and self-hatred.

General Admission: $55.00 NASW, CAMFT Members & AUSB Alumni: $45.00 Students: $35.00 (Cost Includes Snacks and 3 CEU’s)

Please register at: https://www.naswca.org