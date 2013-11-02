Friday, April 20 , 2018, 10:58 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

A Unique Clinical Approach to Addiction

November 2, 2013 from 9:30am - 12:30pm

The Power of Compassionate Self-Inquiry:  A Unique Clinical Approach to Addiction
AUSB-NASW Saturday Seminar Series
3 CEUs
Presented by Stuart S. Light, MA, MEd, LMFT

Saturday | November 2, 2013 | 9:30am – 12:30pm
Antioch University – Santa Barbara
602 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

This seminar will help therapists understand the profound value and power of helping those with addictions begin a process of self-inquiry that draws on curiosity and self-love rather than condemnation and self-hatred.

General Admission: $55.00 NASW, CAMFT Members & AUSB Alumni: $45.00 Students: $35.00  (Cost Includes Snacks and 3 CEU’s)

Please register at: https://www.naswca.org

 

  Organizer/Sponsor: Antioch University Santa Barbara, National Association of Social Workers
  Starts: November 2, 2013 9:30am - 12:30pm
  Price: General Admission $55;  NASW, CAMFT Members & AUSB Alumni $45; Students $35
  Location: Antioch University Santa Barbara, 602 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara, Calif. 93101
  Website: http://www.naswca.org
  • Sponsors: Antioch University Santa Barbara, National Association of Social Workers
 
 
 