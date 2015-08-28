Calendar » A very special solo evening with Jerry Douglas

August 28, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Dobro master and 14-time GRAMMY® winner Jerry Douglas is to the resonator guitar what Jimi Hendrix was to the electric guitar: elevating, transforming, and reinventing the instrument in countless ways. Since 1998, he’s been a key member of “Alison Krauss and Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas”, touring extensively, and co-producing and playing on a series of platinum albums with Garth Brooks, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Elvis Costello, Earl Scruggs, and Ray Charles, among many others.