A very special solo evening with Jerry Douglas
Dobro master and 14-time GRAMMY® winner Jerry Douglas is to the resonator guitar what Jimi Hendrix was to the electric guitar: elevating, transforming, and reinventing the instrument in countless ways. Since 1998, he’s been a key member of “Alison Krauss and Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas”, touring extensively, and co-producing and playing on a series of platinum albums with Garth Brooks, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Elvis Costello, Earl Scruggs, and Ray Charles, among many others.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: August 28, 2015 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $105 - VIP (VIP ticket includes premier seating and a pre-show reception) $39 - Section A
- Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido St.
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/jerry-douglas-2/