A very special solo evening with Jerry Douglas

August 28, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Dobro master and 14-time GRAMMY® winner Jerry Douglas is to the resonator guitar what Jimi Hendrix was to the electric guitar: elevating, transforming, and reinventing the instrument in countless ways. Since 1998, he’s been a key member of “Alison Krauss and Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas”, touring extensively, and co-producing and playing on a series of platinum albums with Garth Brooks, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Elvis Costello, Earl Scruggs, and Ray Charles, among many others.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: August 28, 2015 8:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Price: $105 - VIP (VIP ticket includes premier seating and a pre-show reception) $39 - Section A
  • Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido St.
  • Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/jerry-douglas-2/
 
 
 