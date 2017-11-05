Calendar » A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

November 5, 2017 from 2:00 pm

Set in the mid-1950’s in Red Hook, a dockworker’s community in Brooklyn, A View from the Bridge tells the story of longshoreman Eddie Carbone and a fatal mistake that changes his family forever. This raw, gritty, and explosive story, with its themes of immigration, community, pride, and secret love, remains as relevant today as on the day it opened on October 11, 1956.