A Vocal Masterclass with Marilyn Horne
July 28, 2012 from 3:00pm
Director of the Music Academy’s acclaimed Vocal Program, the matchless Marilyn Horne offers valuable and entertaining advice on how to “fit notes and words together in ways that will take an audience straight to the expressive core of a song” (The New York Times).
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Music Academy of the West
- Starts: July 28, 2012 3:00pm
- Price: $30
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/calendar/index.php?display=event&id=788&returnto=list
- Sponsors: Music Academy of the West