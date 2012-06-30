A Vocal Masterclass with Warren Jones
June 30, 2012 from 3:00pm
Honored in 2010 by Musical America as Collaborative Pianist of the Year, Warren Jones, director of the Academy’s Vocal Piano Program, will explore the often hidden musical relationships between singer and pianist, music and text, performer and audience.
- Price: Reserved tickets are $30.
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/calendar/index.php?display=event&id=787&returnto=list
