A Vocal Masterclass with Warren Jones

June 30, 2012 from 3:00pm

Honored in 2010 by Musical America as Collaborative Pianist of the Year, Warren Jones, director of the Academy’s Vocal Piano Program, will explore the often hidden musical relationships between singer and pianist, music and text, performer and audience.

 

