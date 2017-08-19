Calendar » A Walk in the Woods

A play by Lee Blessing starring Ed Giron and Bill Waxman

A timely, emotionally charged, and humorous play about two nuclear arms negotiators during the Cold War

A Walk in the Woods tells the story of two diplomats, one an experienced Russian arms treaty negotiator (Ed Giron), the other an idealistic American (Bill Waxman). Based on a real incident that took place in the woods outside of Geneva, Switzerland, in 1982, it portrays how these two men exited the formal proceedings of a nuclear arms nonproliferation meeting between the superpowers to take the title’s “walk in the woods," getting to know each other as people. In the process, they develop a new strategy for de-escalating the mutual buildup of weapons of mass destruction.

"It's a clear-eyed look at realpolitik and human relations, highlighting the frustrations of the former and the importance of friendship in the latter." - David Bazemore

Select performances include a post-show conversation with leadership from the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.

TIMES: Friday, August 18 at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, August 19 at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Sunday, August 20 at 2:00 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, August 26 at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Sunday, August 27 at 2:00 P.M.

TIMES: Friday, Sept 1 at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, Sept 2 at 8:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $24 general, $21 students and Seniors, $18 groups of 10 or More (contact the Box Office to arrange)

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

