A Walk in the Woods - DIJO Productions

September 2, 2017 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

DIJO Productions present A Walk in the Woods, the story of two diplomats, one an experienced Russian arms treaty negotiator (Ed Giron), the other an idealistic American (Bill Waxman). Based on a real incident that took place in the woods outside of Geneva, Switzerland, in 1982, it portrays how these two men exited the formal proceedings of a nuclear arms nonproliferation meeting between the superpowers to take the title’s “walk in the woods," getting to know each other as people. In the process, they develop a new strategy for de-escalating the mutual buildup of weapons of mass destruction.

"It's a clear-eyed look at realpolitik and human relations, highlighting the frustrations of the former and the importance of friendship in the latter." - David Bazemore