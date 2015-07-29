Calendar » A Walk Through Time: America Made Manifest

July 29, 2015 from 10:00am

July 29th - July 30th*

Students in a new museum studies course Arts Management and Museology curated and designed “A Walk Through Time: America Made Manifest.”

The students put together the exhibit exploring the evolution of a modern American identity. They wanted to challenge visitors to look at both the works and the idea of America through a critical lens and consider whether the American dream is truly attained.

Studying the work of curator Fred Wilson, who once displayed table silver with slave restraints at the Maryland Historical Society, inspired the curators to design the exhibit in order to add to the discourse on museum biases and exhibition practices and they eschewed the practice of presenting work for its aesthetic value alone.

Under the direction of Rolland Gallery curator Rachel Schmid, the students primarily selected works from the gallery’s permanent collection that had been amassed by the museum’s namesake and added additional art from other sources. Over several decades, William Rolland has accumulated an eclectic collection of art, including 18th- to-20th-century bronzes and paintings.

The class is the capstone course for three history majors specializing in museum studies. Breanna Drummond, a Fair Oaks resident minoring in art, previously interned for the gallery and will graduate in May. Daniel J. Hazeski, a Santa Clarita resident currently serving as an intern in the gallery, plans to pursue a career in museum management. And Erin Sommers, a Simi Valley resident, would like to become a museum historian, curator or archivist.

Designed by School of Management and Art and History department faculty, the course also attracted students from disciplines other than history. Sam Julius Frankel is a marketing communication major and artist from Thousand Oaks. Conner Johnson is a marketing communication major from Thousand Oaks who is graduating in May. Dylan King is a business administration major and art minor from Fair Oaks who currently works in the gallery. Haley Ramos is a business administration major from Los Osos with a marketing emphasis and art minor. And Joanna C. Van Nyhuis is a Winchester resident graduating with a degree in art.

A reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 6. Admission is free.

The gallery, located in William Rolland Stadium, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For More Information:

Rachel T. Schmid

[email protected]

805-493-3697