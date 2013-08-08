Calendar » A Wicked War - Lecture by Author-Historian Amy Greenberg, Ph.D.

August 8, 2013 from 7:00 pm

The U.S.-Mexican War featured false starts, atrocities, and daring back-channel negotiations as it divided the nation and paved the way for the Civil War a generation later. Penn State University Professor Amy Greenberg provides skilled storytelling and rigorous scholarship as she brings this American war for empire to life with memorable characters, plotlines, and legacies. In A Wicked War, Dr. Greenberg offers a view into the world that the war made, a war that brought the United States more than one-third of its territory, a new border and a Mexican American population that would come to demand equal rights. It was a defining moment in America's past, and she reminds us of this with her gripping account. Come and enjoy Dr. Greenberg's lecture about her most recent publication!