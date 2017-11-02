Friday, March 23 , 2018, 4:12 am | Mostly Cloudy 51º

 
 
 
 

A Window to the Arts

November 2, 2017 from 5:00pm - 11:00pm

Special free event for First Thursday: artists painting in a pop-up storefront art studio. Watch through the windows or mingle with professional artists as they create masterpieces in one night of frenetic painting. This is a rare opportunity to observe the magic that becomes a great painting as these artists navigate the complexities of creating large-scale works. Works will be on view through Saturday 11/4. Hosted by Silo118 and the Squire Foundation.  Event will take place at 927 State Street.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Silo118, the Squire Foundation
  • Starts: November 2, 2017 5:00pm - 11:00pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: 927 State Street
  • Website: https://www.silo118.com
  • Sponsors: Silo118, the Squire Foundation
 
 
 