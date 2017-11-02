Calendar » A Window to the Arts

November 2, 2017 from 5:00pm - 11:00pm

Special free event for First Thursday: artists painting in a pop-up storefront art studio. Watch through the windows or mingle with professional artists as they create masterpieces in one night of frenetic painting. This is a rare opportunity to observe the magic that becomes a great painting as these artists navigate the complexities of creating large-scale works. Works will be on view through Saturday 11/4. Hosted by Silo118 and the Squire Foundation. Event will take place at 927 State Street.