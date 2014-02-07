Calendar » A Year to Live: Hospice of Santa Barbara

February 7, 2014 from 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM

A Year to Live:

Hospice of Santa Barbara

What would you do, if you had one year to live? Based on Stephen Levine’s book, A Year to Live, Hospice of Santa Barbara will host a year-long group open to all interested in the community, exploring how to live life more carefully as if it was your last.

Participants will have the opportunity to intimately explore the life they are living and ways to enrich their life, by looking closely at end of life issues. Please bring your book to the group.

Date: This ongoing group will be held on the first Friday of every month starting Friday, February 7; Enrollment closes after the first session

Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra Suite 100, Santa Barbara, 93103

Cost: Free

For more information or to join please contact Soledad at Hospice of Santa Barbara at (805) 563-8820 ext. 110. This group requires registration prior to the first session and attendance to all sessions. Enrollment closes after the first session. For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, visit

www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.