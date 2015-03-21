Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 5:14 pm | Partly Cloudy 75º

 
 
 
 

A Year Without God

March 21, 2015 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm

Former evangelical pastor, Ryan Bell, talks about his journey exploring the limits of theism and atheism in the U.S, and his current work as a researcher, writer and speaker on religion and irreligion in America.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
  • Starts: March 21, 2015 2:30pm - 4:30pm
  • Price: $2 members/$5 non-members. Students with ID are free
  • Location: Patio Room, Vista Del Monte Retirement Communit
  • Website: http://www.SBhumanists.org
  • Sponsors: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
 
 
 