A Year Without God
March 21, 2015 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm
Former evangelical pastor, Ryan Bell, talks about his journey exploring the limits of theism and atheism in the U.S, and his current work as a researcher, writer and speaker on religion and irreligion in America.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
- Starts: March 21, 2015 2:30pm - 4:30pm
- Price: $2 members/$5 non-members. Students with ID are free
- Location: Patio Room, Vista Del Monte Retirement Communit
- Website: http://www.SBhumanists.org
