Calendar » AAUW Empowered Woman Luncheon

March 8, 2017 from 11:30am - 1:30pm

Celebrate International Women's Day at the AAUW Empowered Woman Luncheon

The AAUW Empowered Woman Luncheon celebrates strong, independent women of integrity who are role models in our community. This year we will honor Kelsey Gerckens. Ms Gerckens is a TV News Reporter and Anchor at KEYT-TV, the ABC station in Santa Barbara, California. She has received an Emmy and Golden Mike award for her breaking news coverage. She and her Fiancé Joey Buttitta won the hit show on CBS, The Amazing Race. When she is not chasing down the day’s top stories, she loves traveling the world and spending time outdoors.

Proceeds from the event will benefit AAUW grants for women in higher education.

About AAUW

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) empowers women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. The Santa Barbara-Goleta Valley AAUW branch annually sends more that 25 local junior high girls to Tech Trek, AAUW's STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) camp at UCSB. We provide scholarships to women completing their Masters in Education at UCSB, and contribute to AAUW Funds, a national grant program for graduate studies, community projects, and career development. We also present programs for the community on issues of education, health, and social justice, and participate with other organizations such as the League of Women Voters, Pro-Choice Coalition and Coalition Against Gun Violence.

For more information contact: [email protected]