Calendar » ABOUT TIME: Stopping Gun Violence

February 17, 2016 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara Forum

There are 30,000 violent gun deaths in America per year and over 100,000 people are wounded. Enough?

There is new momentum to reduce gun violence with President Obama's recent heartfelt town hall speech seeking to require background checks for all gun buyers. What do the statistics tell us, as opposed to the polarized media? What are practical and immediate solutions we can attain? What laws/policies are showing positive results? What can you do? These questions will be discussed at the forum by experts who advocate against gun violence.

The speakers will include Toni Wellen from the Coalition Against Gun Control President a nonprofit coalition which views gun violence as a public health issue not a political one. Chief District Attorney Kelly Scott heads the Ligations Operations which includes homicides, domestic violence. She will discuss preventative measures her office has taken in areas including returning truants back to school in the county. Research indicates reducing truancy diminishes high school dropouts and decreases crime in the long run.

The League is proud to announce special guest speaker, Reverend Alyssa DeWolf, of the First Congregational Church of SB where she is active in local issues including gun violence. Alyssa previously served at the Newtown Community Church where she pastored to the victims and the families after the shooting tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

League of Women Voters, 328 E. Carrillo Street, SB, 805-965-2422, www.lwvsantabarbara.org

Free parking and beverages will be available for your brown bag lunch.