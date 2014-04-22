Calendar » Abraham.In.Motion

April 22, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2789 or (805) 893-3535

Supported in part by the Cohen Family Fund

of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

Santa Barbara Debut

Inspired by the film Boyz n the Hood

Pavement

Kyle Abraham, Artistic Director

Abraham.In.Motion

Alternate dates for this performance:

Wed, April 23/8:00 PM

“Abraham has created a work of great subtlety and beauty.” The New Yorker

One of the most groundbreaking and sought-after artists of recent years, Kyle Abraham creates a conversation of movement that is fresh, unique and innovative. In his newest work, Pavement, he layers urban and classical dance influences, bold imagery and gripping, voluptuous movement. Inspired by the Pittsburgh neighborhoods of his youth and the 1991 film Boyz n the Hood, Abraham (a former Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company member) and his company of striking dancers create a poignant and provocative world on stage, set to a lush soundscape ranging from Bach to Sam Cooke, encompassing themes of love and pain. (Mature content due to language.)