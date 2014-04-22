Abraham.In.Motion
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2789 or (805) 893-3535
Supported in part by the Cohen Family Fund
of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan
Santa Barbara Debut
Inspired by the film Boyz n the Hood
Pavement
Kyle Abraham, Artistic Director
Alternate dates for this performance:
Wed, April 23/8:00 PM
“Abraham has created a work of great subtlety and beauty.” The New Yorker
One of the most groundbreaking and sought-after artists of recent years, Kyle Abraham creates a conversation of movement that is fresh, unique and innovative. In his newest work, Pavement, he layers urban and classical dance influences, bold imagery and gripping, voluptuous movement. Inspired by the Pittsburgh neighborhoods of his youth and the 1991 film Boyz n the Hood, Abraham (a former Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company member) and his company of striking dancers create a poignant and provocative world on stage, set to a lush soundscape ranging from Bach to Sam Cooke, encompassing themes of love and pain. (Mature content due to language.)
- Starts: April 22, 2014 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $35.00-$19.00
- Location: UCSB Campus, Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2789