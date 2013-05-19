Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 12:50 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

ABSTRACT ART COLLECTIVE AT THE JCC

May 19, 2013 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm
Art at the JCC is proud to present "Pathways," an exhibition by the Abstract Art Collective, that will run May 19-August 14, 2013. The exhibit was juried by contemporary abstract artist Peggy Ferris.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
  • Starts: May 19, 2013 2:00pm - 4:00pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: BFJCC, 524 Chapala St., Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/artatthejcc.aspx
  • Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
 
 
 