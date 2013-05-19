ABSTRACT ART COLLECTIVE AT THE JCC
May 19, 2013 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm
Art at the JCC is proud to present "Pathways," an exhibition by the Abstract Art Collective, that will run May 19-August 14, 2013. The exhibit was juried by contemporary abstract artist Peggy Ferris.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
- Starts: May 19, 2013 2:00pm - 4:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: BFJCC, 524 Chapala St., Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/artatthejcc.aspx
- Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara