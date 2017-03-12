Abstract Art Workshop w/ Peter Bradley
Presented by The Squire Foundation, Abstract Techniques with Peter Bradley will be a 3 day workshop with a focus on abstract painting using different techniques involving new acrylic mediums. Peter will also be sharing his extensive experience on successful international sales and exhibition. The format will be half day instruction followed by open studio time.
March 10 4:00-7:00 Intro & Instruction
March 11 10:00am-2:00pm Instruction, 2:00-5:00 Open Studio
March 12 10:00am-2:00pm Instruction, 2:00-5:00 Critique and Open House
$395 if register by February 15
To register or for more information please contact Jana Brody: [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: https://thesquirefoundation.org
- Starts: March 12, 2017 10:00am - 5:00pm
- Price: $395
- Location: Creative Arts Workshop (CAW), 631 Garden St.
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/652122224979609/
- Sponsors: https://thesquirefoundation.org