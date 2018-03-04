Academy Awards Live Broadcast @ The Arlington Theatre
March 4, 2018 from 3:00pm - 8:00pm
Join The Arlington Theatre for a Live Broadcast of the Academy Awards on the Big Screen!
FREE ADMISSION
Date: Sunday, March 4, 2018
3:00pm - Doors Open
3:30pm - Pre-Show Live from the Red Carpet
5:00pm - Academy Awards
A portion of concession sales will be donated to the Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance
- Organizer/Sponsor: Natalie Eig
- Location: The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/202634806982317/