Academy Awards Live Broadcast @ The Arlington Theatre

February 24, 2019 from 3:30pm - 8:00pm
The Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA will be hosting a live broadcast of the 91st Academy Awards.

Admission is free. 

What:    Live Broadcast of the Academy Awards

When:   Sunday, February 24, 2019

Where:  The Arlington Theatre

             1317 State Street

             Santa Barbara, CA  93101

 

Time:    3:00pm – Doors Open

             3:30pm – Pre-Show – Live from the Red Carpet

             5:00pm – Academy Awards

 

