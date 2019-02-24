Calendar » Academy Awards Live Broadcast @ The Arlington Theatre

February 24, 2019 from 3:30pm - 8:00pm

The Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA will be hosting a live broadcast of the 91st Academy Awards.

Admission is free.

What: Live Broadcast of the Academy Awards

When: Sunday, February 24, 2019

Where: The Arlington Theatre

1317 State Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Time: 3:00pm – Doors Open

3:30pm – Pre-Show – Live from the Red Carpet

5:00pm – Academy Awards