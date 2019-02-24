Academy Awards Live Broadcast @ The Arlington Theatre
February 24, 2019 from 3:30pm - 8:00pm
The Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA will be hosting a live broadcast of the 91st Academy Awards.
Admission is free.
What: Live Broadcast of the Academy Awards
When: Sunday, February 24, 2019
Where: The Arlington Theatre
1317 State Street
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Time: 3:00pm – Doors Open
3:30pm – Pre-Show – Live from the Red Carpet
5:00pm – Academy Awards
