Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 1:40 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Accessory Pop- Up Boutique

April 25, 2015 from 10am - 6pm


New Beginnings Counseling Center Accessory Pop-Up Boutique 

Donate hats, pocketbooks, purses, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, and pashminas. All proceeds from the sale of donated items will directly benefit the programs, services, and clients of
New Beginnings Counseling Center.

Call for pick-up or bring your items directly to our center:
324 E. Carrillo St. Suite C
Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Boutique sale opened to the public 
Saturday, April 25th 2015, from 10am to 6pm
Location TBD

Questions? Please contact Camille Jarmie Community Engagement Manager
805.963.7777 ext. 112 or [email protected]

All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by the Internal Revenue Service.

www.sbnbcc.org

 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: April 25, 2015 10am - 6pm
  • Location: TBD
  • Website: http://www.sbnbcc.org
 
 
 