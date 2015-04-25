Accessory Pop- Up Boutique
New Beginnings Counseling Center Accessory Pop-Up Boutique
Donate hats, pocketbooks, purses, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, and pashminas. All proceeds from the sale of donated items will directly benefit the programs, services, and clients of
New Beginnings Counseling Center.
Call for pick-up or bring your items directly to our center:
324 E. Carrillo St. Suite C
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Boutique sale opened to the public
Saturday, April 25th 2015, from 10am to 6pm
Location TBD
Questions? Please contact Camille Jarmie Community Engagement Manager
805.963.7777 ext. 112 or [email protected]
All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by the Internal Revenue Service.
www.sbnbcc.org
