ACLU’s Spring Forum “Santa Barbara Gang Injunction”
May 11, 2013 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Four speakers will discuss issues related to whether or not the Santa Barbara Gang injunction is a good way to be dealing with adolescent problems, or whether the enactment of the injunction has racial overtones. There will be a question and answer period at the end of the presentations.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: jsonquist
- Price: 0.0
- Location: Faulkner Gallery, SBA Public Library 40 E. Anapamu St.