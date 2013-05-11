Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 1:34 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

ACLU’s Spring Forum “Santa Barbara Gang Injunction”

May 11, 2013 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Four speakers will discuss issues related to whether or not the Santa Barbara Gang injunction is a good way to be dealing with adolescent problems, or whether the enactment of the injunction has racial overtones. There will be a question and answer period at the end of the presentations.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: jsonquist
  • Starts: May 11, 2013 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
  • Price: 0.0
  • Location: Faulkner Gallery, SBA Public Library 40 E. Anapamu St.
 
 
 