Acting Classes at Rubicon Theatre Company - Enroll Now

March 12, 2018 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Enrollment is now open for spring acting classes at Rubicon Theatre Company for adults and children ages 5 and older. Classes will be taught by Rubicon Associate Artistic Director Brian McDonald, an award-winning professional actor and director and graduate of Boston Conservatory, whose credits include national tours and work with prestigious regional theatre companies including Denver Center Theatre for the Performing Arts, McCoy-Rigby at La Mirada, Musical Theatre Guild at Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center, and Rubicon. A previous recipient of the City of Ventura’s Mayor’s Arts Award for Emerging Artist, McDonald heads Rubicon’s Education and Outreach programs and is has directed numerous summer and mainstage productions. McDonald currently stars in Rubicon’s acclaimed production of Buyer & Cellar.

These process-oriented programs consist of vocal, physical and mental exercises; character analysis and development; scene study; theatre games, improvisation and audition technique. Classes provide opportunities for participants to think creatively and open themselves to new ideas and modes of expression. Each class culminates with a final presentation of the students’ work for family and friends.

Says McDonald, “We limit our class size in order to provide individual attention a nurturing environment where participants are able to participate and grow at their own pace.”

Costs range from $180-$240. Class descriptions, dates and prices are online under Education on the Rubicon website: www.rubicontheatre.org